Maharashtra Legislative Council Election 2024 Scheduled for June 10 Postponed

The election commission of India has postponed the elections for the Maharashtra Legislative Council Teachers and Graduate Constituencies. According to a press release the elections which were supposed to be held on June 10 has been shifted to another date.

The six-year tenure of the incumbent Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) will end on July 7. Of the seats going to polls, Mumbai teachers’ and Mumbai graduates’ constituencies are currently represented by Kapil Patil (Lok Bharati) and Vilas Potnis (Shiv Sena (UBT)). Konkan division graduates’ constituency is represented by the BJP’s Niranjan Davkhare, while Nashik division teachers’ constituency is represented by Kishore Darade.

Potential Names

Mumbai Graduates: Vilas Potnis is likely to be re-nominated by the Uddhav Sena.

Mumbai Teachers: Sitting MLA Kapil Patil is a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Therefore, Patil may be the only candidate from the alliance.

Nashik Teachers: This seat will be contested by the Uddhav Sena. Candidates will be announced only after seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance.

Konkan Graduate: state president Nana Patole has announced that he will contest from the seat. The Seat was contested by the Shiv Sena last time. So, this could lead to a Uddhav Sena-Congress contest. Here, the BJP may again give Niranjan Davkhare a chance.