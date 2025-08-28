Maharashtra: Lightning Kills 29 Goats, Villagers Demand Immediate Compensation in Wardha

Wardha: Various parts of Maharashtra are experiencing, heavy rainfall, leading to sever waterlogging road blockage. On Thursday wardha also experienced rainfall accompanied with lighting, which killed 29 goats. Fortunately, the caretaker narrowly escaped. After the death of several goats due to a lightning strike in Dongargaon Shivara, Sarpanch Chhaya Vilas Uike notified the Tehsildar, Beat Anmaldar, and Taluka Livestock Development Officer.

Villagers rushed to the scene where 29 goats belonging to Devidas Uike (16), Suresh Chaudhary (4), Pankaj Sonone (3), Vasant Kusram (3), Bhagwan Jivatuji Madavi (2), and Kisan Bhutaji Uike (1) were killed, along with two dogs. Caretakers Devidas Madhav Uike and Vishram Kisna Botre narrowly escaped. The place where the lightning struck is in the forest. Therefore, the incident came to light in the evening. Livestock Development Officer Dr. Rahul Nanotkar and Livestock Supervisor Dr. Bhalchandra Jane performed the autopsy. Talathi Savita Bhagat and Gram Sevak Krishna Kurwade submitted a report to the Tehsil Office after conducting a panchnama in the presence of Sarpanch Chhaya Uike, Police Patil Sunita Tantarpale, and former Sarpanch Gangadhar Madavi.

When the report was submitted to the Tehsil Office after conducting a panchnama, it was stated that the goat owners had lost about 5 lakh 80 thousand rupees. Due to the damage caused by the natural disaster, the victims have been in financial crisis. Villagers, including Sarpanch Chhaya Uike, are demanding that the administration immediately approve compensation.