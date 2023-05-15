Maharashtra likely to experience heatwave conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a statement cautioning that the maximum temperatures are likely to increase in numerous regions of Maharashtra, commencing from May 17.

At the same time, the IMD has forecasted substantial to excessive rainfall in the northeastern part of India, and there is a high probability of isolated areas in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana experiencing a dust storm.

Vidarbha region in Maharashtra is anticipated to undergo heatwave conditions on May 15, similar to what was observed yesterday. Odisha is likely to experience heatwave conditions from May 15 to May 17, while Gangetic West Bengal may face similar conditions on May 16. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience heatwave conditions on May 15 and 16.

The regions that fall under a yellow alert are likely to have moderate temperatures that can be bearable for the general public but may cause some health problems for susceptible individuals such as the elderly, infants, and people with chronic ailments.

On Sunday, certain regions such as Vidharba, coastal Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh had maximum temperatures that exceeded the usual levels by 2-4 degrees Celsius.