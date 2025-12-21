Maharashtra Local Body Election Result 2025: BJP Wins Jamner, Dondai and Angar Nagarpanchayat Unopposed

The results of Maharashtra local body elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will be announced on Sunday, December 21. As per exit poll predictions, the BJP is expected to secure the highest number of corporators and mayoral posts. Counting of votes for 288 local bodies will begin at 10 am today, creating anxiety among candidates.

However, even before counting begins, results from three wards have already been decided. The BJP has won in power in all three as the elections were held unopposed. Official announcements will be made by the state election commissioner officers at 10 am.

The three local bodies are Jamner in Jalgaon district, Angar in Solapur district and Dondai in Dhule district of Maharashtra. In all three places, BJP candidates were elected unopposed to the municipal councils and nagar panchayats polls, as no candidates from other parties filed nominations. As a result, the mayoral posts in these civic bodies will also go to BJP candidates.

In Jamner, Dondai and Angar, not a single nomination was filed against BJP candidates, leading to unopposed elections. The respective returning officers will formally announce the results on Thursday morning.

Notably, all three civic bodies will have women mayors, all from the BJP. Sadhana Mahajan has been elected unopposed as mayor of Jamner, Nayankunwar Rawal in Dondai, and Prajakta Patil in Angar.

The Angar Nagar Panchayat election in Mohol taluka of Solapur district had earlier drawn significant attention. The State Election Commission has now approved the declaration of the election as unopposed. Deputy Commissioner of the State Election Commission Rajendra Patil has informed the Solapur district collector that only one nomination was filed for all 17 ward seats and the post of mayor. BJP candidates have thus been elected unopposed in all 17 wards as well as the mayoral post. The returning officer will issue victory certificates to the elected candidates later today.