Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: State BJP Chief Claims Decisive Mandate for Mahayuti Says Opposition's Fake Narratives Rejected

Amid counting of votes in the local body polls on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan claimed his party had got a decisive mandate as voters had rejected the Opposition's "fake narrative". He claimed the Mahayuti had won more than 250 councils, nagar parishads and nagar panchayats out of 288, with BJP candidates securing 134 out of 236 council chief posts and over 3,000 corporator seats. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. Addressing reporters and party workers at the BJP headquarters here, Chavan said the focus would now be on Mumbai, where civic polls will be held along with 28 other municipal corporations on January 15, with votes being counted the next day.

"The Opposition levelled all kinds of allegations during the campaign, but people saw through them. Uddhav Thackeray himself said he had nothing to offer to the people and that is why his party was rejected. His party could not even win council chairperson posts in double digits," Chavan claimed. "Voters have rejected the Opposition's fake narrative in the council, nagar parishad and nagar panchayat polls. Now, Mumbaikars too would reject the opposition's narrative in the upcoming BMC polls.," he said.

Speaking on the Mumbai polls, he said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to replace all existing local trains with AC ones without increasing fares. The suburban rail network is considered the metropolis' lifeline, though it is also among the most crowded in the world. The results show the benefits of the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state, Chavan asserted while hailing Fadnavis for touring the state extensively, holding rallies and interacting with party workers through online meetings.

"We salute his dedication and hard work. The outcome a clear signal of the state's direction. This is a solid mandate for progress and development. We respect the people's mandate and will meet the high expectations voters have from the BJP and its allies," he added.The results and trends of Maharashtra’s Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections show a clear dominance of the MahaYuti alliance, which has secured 218 of the 288 bodies. Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party with 127 victories, followed by Shiv Sena with 54 and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 37.