Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Uddhav Thackeray Directs Shiv Sena UBT Workers to Gear Up for Upcoming Polls

Ahead of local body election in the state political parties are addressing office bearers for preparation for election. Against this backdrop after MNS leader Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with the party office bearers. The party will decide whether to form an alliance with MNS or not, and Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the office bearers to start preparing for all the seats.

Uddhav Thackeray recently held detailed discussions with district chiefs and other important office bearers regarding the elections to the municipal corporations of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar. "Start organizational preparations in full swing in the backdrop of the municipal elections. Complete the appointment of group heads. Pay special attention to the municipalities in which elections are to be held as per the court's decision and the new ward structure. Take a close look at what is happening at present".

After the talks of the two Thackeray brothers coming together, a new equation is being expressed in the state's politics. "If Uddhav and Raj Thackeray come together, there can be a big change in the political landscape of Maharashtra," many political leaders have expressed their opinion. Although Uddhav Thackeray has given positive signals about the alliance from time to time, Raj Thackeray is still avoiding taking a clear stand.

Meanwhile, while interacting with the workers recently, Raj Thackeray directly mentioned Uddhav Thackeray and said, "After 20 years, we brothers can come together on the platform, so why are you fighting with each other?" Expressing confidence that we will come to power in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Raj Thackeray gave a clear order to the workers to put aside internal differences and start preparing for the elections.