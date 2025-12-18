Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Ensure Peaceful Polling and Counting on December 20–21, SEC Directs Authorities

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Wednesday instructed district administrations and police departments to enforce strong preventive steps to ensure peaceful voting and counting during the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, according to PTI. Polling to elect presidents and members will be conducted on December 20 across 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, covering 154 seats in 76 local bodies. Authorities have been asked to remain alert and proactive to prevent any disturbances and to guarantee a smooth electoral process across all designated polling locations.

The state is currently in the middle of the local body election schedule. The first phase of voting for 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats concluded on December 2 without major incidents. The vote counting for all 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra is scheduled for December 21. Officials have been told to make comprehensive arrangements for counting day, as it is considered sensitive due to the declaration of results, crowd movement, and possible law-and-order challenges that may arise in different regions.

Waghmare issued these directions while reviewing election preparedness through video conferences held over the past two days with district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police, and election officers. State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani, Inspector General of Police Manojkumar Sharma, and other senior officials were also present during the meetings, PTI reported. The Election Commission stressed that polling and counting must be conducted in a calm and orderly manner, and that any untoward incident should be dealt with swiftly through firm and immediate action.

The Commission also directed authorities to keep the media, voters, candidates, and political parties promptly informed about any action taken, to prevent misinformation or misinterpretation. Kakani highlighted that while polling will be limited to select locations on December 20, counting will take place across all municipal councils and nagar panchayats on December 21, requiring strong coordination among agencies. He further reminded officials that election campaigning in electronic or print media will be prohibited after 10 pm on December 19.