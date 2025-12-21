Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: Mahayuti Crosses 200-Mark, BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party

Early trends from the Maharashtra local body elections indicate a decisive lead for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which has crossed the 200-mark and established dominance across the state. According to the latest updates from elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, the Mahayuti is leading in 213 local bodies, signalling a strong mandate in urban local governance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party in the early trends, leading in 128 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. It is followed by the Shiv Sena with 52 leads, while the Nationalist Congress Party is ahead in 33 local bodies. Collectively, these figures place the Mahayuti firmly ahead in the overall tally.

On the Opposition side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is trailing, with leads in 52 local bodies. The Indian National Congress is leading in 35 councils, followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 9, and the NCP (SP) in 8 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Local alliances and independent groups are leading in 22 local bodies, highlighting that regional equations and local factors continue to influence outcomes despite the dominance of the major political alliances in the early trends.

Vote counting began at 10 am, following elections conducted by the Maharashtra State Election Commission for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats. The polls were held in two phases on December 2 and December 20, covering all six administrative divisions of the state.

A total of 1,07,03,576 voters cast their ballots across approximately 13,355 polling stations, including 53,79,931 male voters, 53,22,870 female voters, and 775 voters from other categories. The elections spanned every division of Maharashtra—Konkan (27), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad (52), Amravati (45) and Nagpur (55)—with each district hosting a mix of long-established municipal councils and newly formed nagar panchayats. Meanwhile, elections to 29 Municipal Corporations and several additional nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held next year.