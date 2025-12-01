Maharashtra Local Body Polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Worker-Centric Message, Promises Positive Politics (Watch Video)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the local body election is essentially a contest of the workers. He made these remarks while interacting with the journalists at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He emphasized that party workers have poured in wholehearted effort, and therefore demand the participation of senior leaders. Hence, they try to stand with the workers everywhere, he said. Reflecting this sentiment, Fadnavis stated that his campaign will move forward with “a completely positive approach.” His remarks underscore the importance his party is placing on mobilising its worker base and projecting unity at leadership levels, as the election draws near.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "This election is essentially a contest of the workers. They expect senior leaders to participate in the election because workers put in their wholehearted effort. That’s why they try to stand with the workers everywhere. This time, I am carrying forward the election with a completely positive approach."

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "This election is essentially a contest of the workers. They expect senior leaders to participate in the election because workers put in their wholehearted effort. That’s why they try to stand with the… pic.twitter.com/Ao6nKz4QJK— IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2025

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in 10 Districts

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Postponed:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has halted and rescheduled elections in at least 20 Municipal Councils and Municipal Panchayats due to procedural lapses and pending legal matters, reported The Indian Express. The affected list includes Baramati, the political base of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Elections originally scheduled for December 2 will now take place on December 20. In several places, the delay applies to the entire election process due to ongoing legal disputes over council chief candidatures, while in others, only specific ward polls have been deferred until compliance and legal clarity are ensured.

As per officials, the postponed locations include Baramati and Talegaon in Pune district; Devlali, Kopargaon, Nevasa, and Pathardi in Ahilyanagar; Phaltan and Mahabaleshwar in Satara; Digras, Pandharkavda, and Wani in Yavatmal; Ghuggus, Gadchandur, and Mul in Chandrapur; Balapur in Akola; Anjangaon-Surji in Amravati; Dharashiv in Dharashiv district; Mangalvedha in Solapur; Badlapur in Thane, and Mukhed and Dharmabad in Nanded. The SEC had not issued an updated ward-wise list at the time of publication, according to The Indian Express.

In a statement, the SEC explained that the election process became “irregular” due to delays in resolving appeals filed by candidates, which prevented them from receiving the mandatory withdrawal period. According to the rules, these appeals should have been settled by November 22, 2025, allowing a legally required three-day withdrawal window under Rule 17(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Municipal Elections Rules, 1966. However, investigations found multiple violations, including delayed appeal decisions, missing written orders, and instances where appeals were not heard at all, creating procedural inconsistencies.

The Commission added that the allotment of symbols—scheduled on or after November 26, 2025—was completed without giving candidates time to withdraw, rendering the process invalid. As per the order, any election symbol allotment after this date stands annulled. The SEC has directed that elections be restarted only for affected seats. However, where the president’s post forms part of the ballot, the entire election process in that body must be suspended and restarted. While polls for 246 municipal councils and 42 municipal panchayats were earlier set for December 2, the impacted areas will now vote on December 20.

The elections have faced controversy from the start. In May 2025, the Supreme Court instructed the SEC to complete all local body polls by January 31, 2026. Before announcements, opposition parties raised concerns regarding alleged inaccuracies in voter rolls and procedural mismanagement, reported The Indian Express. Numerous petitions were later filed alleging breaches of the 50 percent reservation cap in political seats, causing delays in announcing Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation polls. Although the Supreme Court recently permitted elections to proceed, results for bodies exceeding reservation limits will remain conditional on future rulings.

The SEC is also expected to delay elections for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis where reservation limits were breached, since the Supreme Court has not issued instructions on those cases yet. This prolonged uncertainty has prompted criticism from political parties who argue the delays are undermining democratic timelines. With the revised schedule now in place for the affected bodies, further clarity will depend on court outcomes and administrative decisions. Opposition leaders continue demanding transparency, procedural accountability, and adherence to legal frameworks to prevent further disruptions and ensure smooth execution of the civic election process.