Maharashtra Lockdown: Weekend lockdown and night curfew in the state including Mumbai?

With the increasing number of corona patients across the country, new variant omicron cases are also increasing. India reported 1,17,100 fresh COVID cases, 30,836 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Maharashtra reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. The active cases in the state stand at 1,14,847.Out of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 20,181 new infections have been recorded in Mumbai. The active cases of COVID-19 in the city stand at 79,260.

The Municipal Commissioner and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had warned of imposing a lockdown if the state capital's daily Covid-19 case count breaches the 20,000-mark. Therefore, all eyes are on the state government whether it will take a decision on strict restrictions. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had yesterday hinted at a weekend lockdown and night curfew. Against this backdrop, all eyes are on the decision taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today.