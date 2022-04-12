Maharashtra logs 113 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 714

The number of corona patients in Maharashtra is fluctuating and today only 113 patients have been found in the state. The number of active patients in the state has also come down. There are currently 714 active patients in the state. Maharashtra on Monday logged 41 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in nearly two years. Also, four patients have died in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 127 patients in the state have been discharged.

Four corona patients have died in the state today. The state's mortality rate is 1.87 percent. The tally of recovered cases jumped to 77,26,790 in the state. As a result, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to 98.11 per cent. To date, 7,97,31,899 laboratory tests have been carried out in the state.

There are currently 714 active patients in the state. Mumbai has the highest number of active patients in the state. There are 309 active patients in Mumbai.

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 796 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,710 with 19 more fatalities.