Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Around 3,000 Villagers from Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri to Boycott Voting in Nashik

Approximately 3000 villagers from 8 Tribal Padas from Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri have decided to boycott voting for the Lok Sabha elections that will take place on May 20. These villagers, residing in various tribal padas (hamlets), including Marutiwadi, Shidwadi, Khairewadi in Igatpuri Taluka, and Lachkewadi, Torangwadi, Dongarwadi, Takedevgaon and Ganesh Nagar in Trimbakeshwar Taluka, are taking this drastic step due to longstanding grievances.

Each pada comprises around 300-340 residents who have been facing severe challenges, including the absence of roads and water facilities for the past 15 years. The women in the villages walk 2-3 kilometers daily till near water source to get water, since there is no water resource available in the village. Most of the natural water reserves have dried up due to heat and due to less rain fall during last year. Commuting in these pada becomes challenge, especially during the monsoon season, as the villagers have to navigate through narrow pathways. This poses significant difficulties for senior citizens and patients, particularly when seeking medical assistance.

Bhagwan Madhe, the president of Elgar Kashatkari Sanghatana, representing these villagers, has submitted an application to the District Collector's office, expressing their decision to boycott the elections. The villagers demanding of basic amenities such as electricity, water, and Anganwadi centers for children in areas like Marutiwadi.

Madhe emphasized, " The district collator had visited Khairewadi, but nothing happened after the visit. The tribal padas are excluded from centres Jal Jivan Scheme, and we strongly demand their inclusion to address their pressing needs."

Hanumant Sarai, a 25-year-old young farmer from Lachkewadi pada, shared the struggles faced by the villagers, highlighting the daily ordeal of traveling two kilometers for a minimal amount of water. “ What is the use of voting any public representative if our basic questions are un heard and not solved. Hence we have decided not to vote this year.” He added.

Despite years of electing representatives and raising their concerns, the villagers feel neglected by both the administration and public representatives. This sense of disillusionment has led them to boycott the electoral process as a last resort to draw attention to their plight.

While election campaigns are in full swing in Nashik, with candidates engaging with voters and organizing meetings, the tribal population in these padas remains unheard and underserved. They await proactive steps from the authorities and politicians to address their longstanding grievances and improve their quality of life.