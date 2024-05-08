Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Issues Notices to BJP and Ajit Pawar for Alleged Violations in Campaigning

Mumbai: The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections was held yesterday. Campaigning has now begun for the fourth and fifth phases of elections. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sent notices to the BJP and NCP Ajit Pawar faction.

The Election Commission has issued notices to the BJP and Ajit Pawar faction for making statements in election rallies that lured voters. Sharad Pawar faction Pranjal Agarwal has complained about this.



"We have been receiving complaints of violation of the model code of conduct as leaders are making statements that funds will be distributed from the state exchequer if they vote while making speeches in Baramati and other constituencies," said Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, Kiran Kulkarni said in a notice to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ajit Pawar.

Notice to NCP

Ajit Pawar is often seen making various promises to the voters in his speeches. The Election Commission has alleged that repeated promises are being made that government funds will be provided if the citizens vote.

Notice to BJP

The Election Commission has issued notices to some first-rung leaders in the state. A notice has also been issued to Beed candidate Pankaja Munde.