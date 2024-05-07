Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Man Sets EVM On Fire By Pouring Petrol In Solapur, Video Goes Viral

Voting for the Solapur and Madha Lok Sabha constituencies began this morning at 7. Despite the summer heat, long queues of voters were seen at many polling stations as early as 7:30 a.m. By 3 PM, an estimated 39.54 percent of the electorate had cast their votes for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat, while 39.11% percent had voted for the Madha Lok Sabha seat.

However, an incident of attempted tampering with an EVM machine has been reported from Bagalwadi in Sangola taluka. A voter tried to set fire to the EVM machine by pouring petrol on it.

In Bagalwadi, Sangola taluka, the election process was proceeding smoothly until the attempted EVM tampering incident. The EVM machine sustained minor damage from the incident, leading to a temporary halt in the polling process. The Assistant Election Returning Officer of Sangola declined to comment on the matter. The voting resumed with the introduction of new EVM machines, and heavy police presence has been deployed at the Bagalwadi polling station.

Former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Mahavikas Aghadi candidate MLA Praniti Shinde, Ujwalatai Shinde, and former MLA Narsayya Adam Master, along with the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate from the Madha Constituency Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, exercised their right to vote in the Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency.