Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA Seals Seat-Sharing Deal, Thackeray’s Sena To Contest on 21 Seats, Congress on 17

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has reached a finalized seat-sharing agreement, with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena slated to contest 21 seats and the Congress party securing 17 seats. Additionally, the NCP (SP) faction is set to vie for 10 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra ranks as the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation, following Uttar Pradesh which boasts 80 seats.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The General Elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are set to be held from April 19 to May 20 in five phases.

First Phase: 19th April.

Second Phase: 26th April.

Third Phase: 7th May.

Fourth Phase: 13th May.

Fifth Phase: 20th May.