Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: IMD Issues Weather Forecast for May 7 - Details Inside

Maharashtra will see voting for 11 seats in third phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Election on Tuesday May 7. Many parts of states are dealing with scorching heat and humidity. The IMD has asked citizens to take proper precaution while heading out for voting. Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election Indian metrological department has issued weather forecast tomorrow.

The weather department forecasts partly cloudy skies throughout the day for Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur. The maximum temperatures in these regions are expected to be between 32 and 42 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging from 24 to 36 degrees Celsius. This pattern suggests that although these areas might experience warm conditions, the cloud cover could provide some cooling relief.

On the other hand, clear skies are expected for Baramati, Mahad, Sangli, Satara, and Hatkanangale, with maximum temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels in these areas are expected to be between 40% and 65%. In Sholapur, the temperature could reach between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon. Given this information, those in Sholapur should prepare for a hot day with possible cloud cover later on, providing some respite from the heat.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha Election in Maharashtra will see voting in 11 seats, with a majority of them located in Western Maharashtra. This region will have seven constituencies going to the polls, including Satara, Kolhapur, Baramati, Sangli, Solapur, Madha, and Hatkanangle. Additionally, there will be voting in two seats in the Marathwada region, namely Latur and Osmanabad, and two seats in the Konkan region, Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.