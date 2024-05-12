Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: Key Candidates to Watch Out For

In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, a total of 11 seats will go to polls on May 13. The polls will be held in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raigad, Jalna, Aurangabad, Beed, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, and Shirdi constituency. In this phase, the daughter of former MLA Gopinath Munde, Pankaja Munde BJP member Sujay Vikhe Patil will be contesting election.

Phase Four Key Candidates

Nandurbar: Heena Gavit (BJP) VS Gavit Padvi (Congress) Jalgaon: Smita Wagh (BJP) VS Karan Pawar (Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction) Raigad: Raksha Khadse VS Shriram Patil (NCP-Sharad Pawar faction) Jalna: Raosaheb Danve (BJP) VS Kalyan Kale (Congress) Aurangabad: Sandeep Bhumare (Shiv Sena-Shinde faction) VS Chandrakant Khair (Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction) Beed: Pankaja Munde (BJP) VS Bajrang Manohar Sonavane (NCP-Sharad Pawar faction) Maval: Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena-Shinde faction) VS Sanjog Waghmare Patil (Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction) Pune: Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) VS Ravindra Hemraj Dangekar (Congress) Shirur: Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction) VS Amol Kolhe (NCP-Sharad Pawar faction) Ahmednagar: Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP) VS Nilesh Lanke (NCP-Sharad Pawar faction) Shirdi: Sadashiv Lokhande VS Bhausaheb Rajaram (Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction)

In the first three phases -

In the third phase of Maharashtra elections, 54.77% voter turnout was recorded for 11 seats. In the second phase, voting occurred for eight seats with a turnout of 53.51%. The first phase in the state saw voting for five seats, including Nagpur, where Nitin Gadkari contested.