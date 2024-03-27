Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA Releases List of 9 Candidates; Prakash Ambedkar Fielded From Akola Seat

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has announced a list of nine candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra. VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar to contest from Akola constituency.

The Maharashtra State Committee of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi met on Tuesday, March 26, in Akola under the Presidentship of Rekha Thakur to select the candidates for the state's Lok Sabha poll. The meeting was attended by VBA Maharashtra Vice-President Siddharth Mokle, Mahila Aaghadi General Secretary Arundhati Shirsat, and Other party members.

Check Names:

Maharashtra | Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi claims nine Lok Sabha seats and announces candidates on eight seats pic.twitter.com/QTKAxLWXXx — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

The VBA has decided not to field a candidate from the Nagpur Parliamentary Constituency. The party will support the Congress (INC) candidate from the Nagpur Parliamentary Constituency.

The party also said that it has decided to support Prakash Shendage's (OBC Bahujan Party) candidature from Sangli Parliamentary Constituency if he contests. The candidate for the remaining Ramtek parliamentary constituency will be announced at 4 PM on March 27.