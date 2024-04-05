Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election: Former MLA Subhash Bhoir's Supporters Upset Over Shiv Sena (UBT) Selection of Vaishali Darekar-Rane for Kalyan Seat

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an internal conflict has arisen within the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp over the selection of Vaishali Dareker-Rane as its candidate from the prominent Kalyan constituency. This move has left supporters of former MLA Subhash Bhoir disgruntled, leading them to contemplate mass resignations from the party. The crux of their displeasure lies in the belief that Bhoir, a longtime Thackeray loyalist, deserved the ticket instead. Speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Bhoir acknowledged the sentiments of his supporters while expressing respect for the party's decision. He conceded that the Kalyan seat could have been earmarked for a woman candidate, akin to the Palghar constituency.

According to the Bhoir supporters, despite immense political pressure from various quarters, Bhoir had not left Thackeray's side. So, if he had been given the ticket, it would have been a tough fight. Many feel that Uddhav Thackeray fielded a lightweight and a newbie like Darekar- Rane against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde. Though Shinde’s candidature has not officially been declared, some UBT workers feel that Bhoir, who has been active in politics since last 45 years, who has been Ex MLA of Kalyan (Rural) Assembly Constituency, Ex Director of CIDCO should have been considered by the high command.

Read More: Mumbai North East BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha Highlights Concerns Over Slum Rehabilitation

Gurunath Naik (Divisional Head, Dativali Division) told LokmatTimes.com, “People from Kalyan Gramin were hoping that a ‘Bhumiputra’ like Bhoir would get the candidature. He has worked on the ground and is aware of the local issues. People have a great sympathy towards him. However, we cannot challenge the high command’s decision.” On asked about some Bhoir supporters have hinted at resigning, Naik told, “Obviously, it is natural that the local workers will get upset. We want a leader who will represent us and our issues. If he would have been elected, our issues like land acquisition by railway. He has a vast network can solve major problem.”

Another supporter Sachin Patil who is the Diva City Head of UBT told LokmatTimes.com, “It is true that Bhoir sir has a lot of support base in Kalyan but what can we do before the top leadership’s decision. Bhoir sir has told me that he is preparing for Vidhan Sabha elections.” Another UBT supporter told, “Uddhav Thackeray has played the right move. This is a high-profile seat, had they fielded an established candidate, ED and CBI would have been used to target and corner that candidate, causing embarrassment. However, by fielding a new and relatively unknown face, the ED and CBI's tactics don't carry the same weight or efficacy.”

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Thackeray had given Bhoir the AB form as the Shiv Sena candidate from Kalyan Rural. But at the last minute while filing the nomination, MP Shrikant Shinde took the lead and got the ticket for Ramesh Mhatre instead of Bhoir. Supporters of Bhoir were upset at that time too and even now they feel right choice has not been made.

Darekar- Rane on the other hand has been an leader of the opposition in KDMC and has hold over civic issues. She has done B.Com and later MA in History. She is planning to pursue LLB too. In an exclusive interview with LokmatTimes.com she said, “Improving the infrastructure, health, education and environmental challenges will be my prime focus. Some people from the opposition are calling me a newbie. Let the people decide it as I am confident towards my work and vision for the city and the voters.”

While the UBT Sena tries to calm down the upset groups within the party, opposition will likely use this disagreement to try to get more votes and support for themselves. The next few days will show if the party can get through these difficult times by coming together, or if the fighting within the party will get worse, possibly hurting their chances of winning seats in the elections.

