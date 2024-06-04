Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress Solapur Candidate Praniti Shinde Wins Against BJP’ Ram Vithal Satpute

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2024 04:18 PM2024-06-04T16:18:30+5:302024-06-04T16:18:37+5:30

After two consecutive Lok Sabha elections defeats earlier, the Indian National Congress this time is leading in the Solapur ...

After two consecutive Lok Sabha elections defeats earlier, the Indian National Congress this time is leading in the Solapur constituency of Maharashtra. Having secured over 50% of the EVM votes counted so far, INC’s Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde defeated BJP candidate Ram Vithal Satpute on Tuesday, June 4 with a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Praniti Shinde is the daughter of veteran leader Sushilkumar Shinde, the 2009 MP from Solapur, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes. In 2019, he lost to the Lingayat seer Jaysiddheswar Shivacharya who was the BJP’s candidate. In 2014, he lost to BJP’s Sharad Bansode.

