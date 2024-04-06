Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Babanrao Gholap Joins Shiv Sena Led by Eknath Shinde

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Babanrao Gholap joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp on Saturday, marking a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Gholap joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/yxEPWr3lTi — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

CM Eknath Shinde warmly welcomed Gholap into the party, with state minister Dada Bhuse and Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe also present at the event.

"UBT Shiv Sena has done injustice to me, they removed me from the party post and when I asked them why I was sacked. They didn’t reply so I decided to join Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has given a positive reply, and whatever post is given to me I will do justice to it," Babanrao Gholap who joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

Gholap, a five-time MLA from Nashik district, joining the Shinde camp is expected to enhance the party's prospects in north Maharashtra. Additionally, former MLA Sanjay Pawar also joined the Shinde-led Sena during this event.

"It’s a people’s government that’s why he is getting a good response. Yesterday we were in Hingoli, and people were coming in numbers, we need to reach out to the people and tell them about the work of the state and also the Central government… Lakhs of people are supporting us just because of Balasaheb’s ideology, they (UBT Shiv Sena) need to do self-reflection," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.