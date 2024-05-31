Maharashtra Maintains Highest FDI Attraction for Second Consecutive Year, Says Devendra Fadnavis

For the second year in a row, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday that the state has secured the top position for attracting the most foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

Citing the latest report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra maintained its position as the leader in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) for the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, as evidenced by consecutive top rankings.

As per the data released by DPIIT on May 30, he said, Maharashtra has received more FDI this time than last year. “It takes courage to walk the talk, act and prove yourself; but mere jabbering takes no courage,” he said in a post on X.

During the financial year 2022-23, the state garnered FDI amounting to Rs 1,18,422 crore, a figure that surged to Rs 1,25,101 crore in 2023-24, as stated by the deputy CM. He further asserted that this year's investment surpasses double the total investment acquired by Gujarat and exceeds the combined sum of FDI received by the second-ranked Gujarat and third-ranked Karnataka.

He noted that Maharashtra, which experienced a slowdown in investment attraction during the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) tenure, has now reclaimed the top position for two consecutive years.



