Maharashtra: Man arrested for entering car into CM Shinde’s convoy

A man was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly entering Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy on July 27 (Thursday). The police informed that the man has been released on bail in the case. The chief minister's convoy was travelling on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Thursday, when a blue Mercedes car suddenly changed lanes and drove behind the convoy. The police warned the driver to stop, but he allegedly did not respond and continued driving at a high speed.

Further along the road, the police nabbed the accused driver and case under Sections 188, 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him by the Bandra police station officer of the Mumbai police.According to police, the man, identified as Gangu Razak, had no intention of following the convey and was in a hurry to go somewhere. Further, he was also unaware that doing so would be a punishable offence. He was later granted bail by a court.