Maharashtra: Man attacked with sword after scuffle breaks out between 2 groups in Palghar

A sword attack that left a man seriously injured has sparked tension at Vasai near Mumbai. Case registered against 3 unidentified persons after a scuffle broke out between 2 groups in Palghar's Naik Pada.

The attack was captured by CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood, located in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The shocking footage shows one pick-up van hitting another, bringing it to a stop. A man is then dragged out of the vehicle and hit repeatedly with a sword. The attackers are seen scaring away bystanders by waving the sword and wielding a gun. Eyewitnesses have said the attackers fired shots to ensure no one intervened.

According to local residents, the attack could be a fallout of a dispute between two groups involved in pork trade, NDTV reported.

A person, HS Dadu, got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword and car recovered from the spot, said Waliv police.