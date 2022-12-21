Maharashtra: Man attacked with sword after scuffle breaks out between 2 groups in Palghar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2022 01:04 PM 2022-12-21T13:04:25+5:30 2022-12-21T13:05:18+5:30
A sword attack that left a man seriously injured has sparked tension at Vasai near Mumbai. Case registered against ...
A sword attack that left a man seriously injured has sparked tension at Vasai near Mumbai. Case registered against 3 unidentified persons after a scuffle broke out between 2 groups in Palghar's Naik Pada.
The attack was captured by CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood, located in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The shocking footage shows one pick-up van hitting another, bringing it to a stop. A man is then dragged out of the vehicle and hit repeatedly with a sword. The attackers are seen scaring away bystanders by waving the sword and wielding a gun. Eyewitnesses have said the attackers fired shots to ensure no one intervened.
According to local residents, the attack could be a fallout of a dispute between two groups involved in pork trade, NDTV reported.
A person, HS Dadu, got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword and car recovered from the spot, said Waliv police.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Case registered against 3 unidentified persons after a scuffle broke out b/w 2 groups in Palghar's Naik Pada y'day. A person, HS Dadu, got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword & car recovered from the spot.Probe on: Waliv Police— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022
