Maharashtra: Man Beaten to Death for Stopping Men from Adding Poisonous Substance to River; 3 Arrested

Maharashtra: 55-year-old man got beaten by group of men after he rejected to throw a poisonous substance into river. This incident occurred in Palghar area on Monday October 6, 2025. Following the complaint police nabbed the accused within 12 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that, Navasu Ladkya Phuphane, resident of Saturli village in Mokhada taluka, objected to the three men throwing a poisonous substance into the Vaitarna river to kill fish. Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh reported that Saturli residents Jitendra "Jitu" Jayram Patil (31), Ritesh "Gudda" Tukaram Patil (23), and Pramod "Panya" Chintaman Warghade (25) later confronted the victim.

Officials said, "The three men abused and attacked the victim and his son with wooden sticks. They then allegedly tied the victim with a rope, dragged him to the village, and continued to assault him until he succumbed to his injuries." Following a complaint by the victim's son, Mokhada Police immediately registered a case of murder and related offences. Multiple teams were formed, and the accused was apprehended within 12 hours.