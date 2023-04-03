Maharashtra: Man commits suicide at his shop in Thane

Published: April 3, 2023

A 43-year-old hardware shopkeeper allegedly committed suicide at his establishment in Badlapur area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. ...

A 43-year-old hardware shopkeeper allegedly committed suicide at his establishment in Badlapur area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

Some customers found the man, identified as Chogaram Chowdhari, hanging from a ceiling fan at the shop at around 11.30 am on Sunday and alerted police, an official from Badlapur police station said.

The police later sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death, he said. A probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, the official said. 

Earlier, A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Samta Nagar area of Kandivali. The duo was reportedly unhappy over their families not accepting their relationship, the police said.

