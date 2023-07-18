Maharashtra: Man gets 6-month rigorous imprisonment for molesting minor girl

A special court here in Maharashtra has convicted a 29-year-old man for molesting a teenage girl in the lift of her building and handed him rigorous imprisonment for six months.

The incident occurred in August 2018 after the girl, then aged 13, entered the elevator to reach her flat located on the sixth floor of the building. The special POCSO court judge V V Virkar on Monday convicted the accused, Sanjay alias Shankar Kesar Singh, under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and fined him Rs 5,000.

Singh will have to undergo simple imprisonment for 50 days if he fails to pay the fine. The judge also ordered a compensation of Rs 3,000 to be paid to the victim. Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said the girl and Singh are residents of the same locality in Kalwa township in Thane district.