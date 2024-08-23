Maharashtra: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter, Commits Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Palghar

A man allegedly killed his three-and-half-year-old daughter by making her consume rat poison and committed suicide over a dispute with his wife in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The incident occurred at Mokhada on August 20, and the man died after battling for his life at a hospital on Thursday. The accused, Adhinath Rokde (34), worked with his wife at Chinchola in neighbouring Nashik district. The couple had frequent quarrels as the accused suspected his wife of having an affair, assistant inspector Premnath Dhole of the Mokhada police said.

Rokde brought his daughter Pari to his house in Khodala in Mokhada and didn’t allow his wife to take the child back, the official said. On August 20, the accused gave rat poison to the child and consumed the same. The father and daughter were rushed to a hospital in Nashik when the child died on the way, he said. The accused died two days later at a hospital, the official said.