Maharashtra: Man loses Rs.1 lakh after Rs. 155 recharge

An 80-year-old man from Santacruz lost Rs 1.02 lakh while trying to do a Rs 155 recharge on his mobile number recently. The complainant, a retired bank manager, made an online payment of Rs 155 for a pre-paid recharge on July 25. According to a Indian Express report, the money was deducted from his bank account, but the recharge was unsuccessful. The man wrote an email to the service provider.

The senior citizen received a call from a person named Rahul, who identified himself as an executive from Airtel Customer Care and told him that the company was crediting Rs 155 in his bank account. “Under the pretext of processing a refund, the accused then made the man download the ‘RustDesk’ app on his mobile phone. Later, he also made the man scan his debit card in the said app,” said police.When the man scanned the debit card, the fraudster saw the debit card numbers and the CVV number, which he misused and carried out fraudulent transactions the report added. To carry out such transactions, OTPs are needed, but as the fraudster already had access to the elderly person’s mobile screen, he got the OTPs and carried out fraudulent transactions worth 1 lakh.