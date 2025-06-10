Maharashtra: Man Tries to Jump Into Funeral Pyre of Girlfriend in Nagpur; Gets Beaten by Crowd

Nagpur, Maharashtra (June 10, 2025): A dramatic and disturbing incident unfolded at the Shantighat cremation ground near Kanhan River in Kamptee on Monday evening when a man tried to jump into the funeral pyre of his deceased girlfriend. The man was under the influence of alcohol and attempted to set himself on fire during the cremation. However, alert citizens stopped him and beat him up. He sustained injuries in the incident.

The woman, identified as Anshika Nitin Khobragade, 19, a resident of Hanumannagar in Kanhan under Parseoni taluka, had died by suicide on Sunday evening. Her boyfriend, Anurag Rajendra Meshram, 27, who lives in the same locality, was injured during his failed attempt to end his life at the cremation.

According to police, Anshika and Anurag knew each other and were in a relationship. On Sunday evening, Anshika ended her life by hanging herself with a dupatta inside a room at her house. Her family rushed her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Kanhan police registered a case of accidental death and sent her body to the sub-district hospital in Kamptee for postmortem.

The funeral took place on Monday around 4 p.m. at the Shantighat crematorium. As her body was being cremated, Anurag, reportedly drunk, jumped onto the pyre in a suicide attempt. Locals immediately intervened, pulled him away and thrashed him. He fell unconscious near the riverbank.

Passersby informed his family. His father Rajendra Meshram and brother Pawan, accompanied by Kanhan police, reached the spot and found him lying unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital in Kamptee for treatment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Shirsagar and Kamptee (New) Police Station in-charge Mahesh Andhale visited the scene. Anurag's father alleged that his son was beaten by Anshika’s relatives and demanded action. Andhale said a detailed inquiry will be conducted and Anurag’s statement will be recorded once he regains consciousness. Further action will be taken accordingly.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525