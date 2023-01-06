Maharashtra: Man wanted in more than 50 serious offences arrested in Kalyan

A man wanted in more than 50 serious offences across Maharashtra was arrested by the police in Thane district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team of the Khadakpada police in Kalyan nabbed the accused on Wednesday, assistant police inspector Anil Gaikwad of the Khadakpada police station said.

The accused used to allegedly pose as a policeman and rob people, and was a habitual offender wanted in several cases, he said.

He is allegedly involved in cases of attempt to murder, attacking public servant, cheating, dacoity, causing hurt during robbery, among other offences, the official said.

These offences have been registered with police stations in Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar districts and even Kanchipuram of Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that further probe is underway.