Maharashtra: Maratha Agitator Manoj Jarange Patil Survives Scary Lift Accident in Beed Hospital (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident in Beed, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil narrowly escaped a serious accident after the lift he was in suddenly collapsed. The incident took place during his ongoing visit to Beed district, where he had gone to meet a patient at the Shivajirao Critical Care Hospital. Around 2:30 PM, while using the hospital lift, a sudden technical malfunction caused it to crash straight from the first floor to the ground. The accident created immediate chaos in the area, with medical staff and onlookers rushing in panic to assess the situation.

Also Read: Railway Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 Job Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Zones

Jarange Patil was accompanied by his associates at the time of the incident. All of them were trapped inside the lift when it crashed, as the doors remained shut. Panic spread quickly throughout the hospital, and for a brief period, there was a tense atmosphere due to fears of injury or worse. Rescue efforts began immediately, with emergency personnel breaking open the lift doors to pull out those trapped inside. Fortunately, none of the individuals sustained any injuries. Preliminary reports confirm that everyone involved, including Jarange Patil, is safe and did not require medical attention.