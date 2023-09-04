Maharashtra: Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a bandh on Monday in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district to condemn the baton-charging of protesters in Jalna during their demand for Maratha quota.In the wake of the bandh call, security in the town has been stepped up, an official in-charge at the Kalyan police control room said.Essential services were exempted from the bandh, the morcha members said.

On Monday morning, a number of activists of the Maratha Kranti Morcha moved around in Kalyan town appealing to shopkeepers and other public service providers, including auto-rickshaw drivers, to support the bandh.So far, there was not much affect of the bandh, the official at the police control room told PTI.However, the Maratha Kranti Morcha's local leader Harshwardhan Palande claimed most of the shops in eastern part of Kalyan were closed.He said the auto-rickshaws were operating so that office-goers do not face any inconvenience.On Sunday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha activists protested against the Jalna incident by crushing pumpkins with their legs at the Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan.