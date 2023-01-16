Maharashtra: Marathwada Regional Paediatricians conference to be held in Latur from Jan 20

The Marathwada Regional Paediatricians Conference will be held in Maharashtra’s Latur between January 20 and 22, an organising committee member said.

Changing lifestyles, increasing pollution and lack of adequate medical services in rural areas were causing rise in diseases among children, and the conference, organised by the Latur branch of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and Mumbai-based College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), will see more than 600 experts deliberating on solutions, he said.

Topics that will be discussed include respiratory problems in newborns, children’s cold and cough, bed rest, asthma, complex surgeries, heart disease, poisoning, complications in health after COVID-19. There is also a workshop on teen and children’s emotional and mental health, organising committee secretary Dr Sandipan Sabade said.

