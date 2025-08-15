Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Pune–Ausha Travel Bus, 30 Passengers Rescued Safely

A significant fire broke out in a Lotus Travels bus that had come from Pune to Ausha. The entire private bus was gutted by a sudden fire at the back of the bus, which was waiting for passengers to get off. The lives of 30 passengers in the bus were saved by the timely help of local citizens and youth. The fire caused major damage to the bus and within a few minutes, the entire inside and outside of the bus were charred.

Police Inspector Shivshankar Manale said that the initial estimate is that the fire started due to the bursting of the middle tire in the rear pair of tires. Every night, the number MH 12 BK 9752 travels from Killari to Pune. As usual, bus going from Pune to Killari stopped at Hashmi Chowk to get off passengers. A fire erupted at the back of the train as passengers were disembarking.

Also Read: Mumbai Road Accident: 60-Year-Old Woman Dead After Being Run Over by Mercedes In Bandra

Bystanders quickly assisted passengers in exiting the bus. Firefighters arrived promptly and extinguished the blaze after 50 minutes. Interior of bus was charred, and glass and paper materials were consumed by the flames, leaving the train a burnt shell. The incident caused a highway traffic jam, which was managed by a police team including Police Inspector Shivshankar Manale, Madar Bople, and Navnath Chame.