Maharashtra MBBS Student Drugged, Gang-Raped by Classmates in Sangli

A horrifying incident has come to light in Sangli district, where a third-year MBBS student was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by two of her classmates and one of their friends. Police confirmed the arrests of the three accused on Friday. The 22-year-old medical student was reportedly targeted on May 18. According to police, she and the accused had planned to watch a movie in a theatre around 10 PM. Before heading to the cinema, the group made a brief stop at a flat.

The survivor told police that the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, offered her a drink which she believes was spiked. She felt dizzy shortly after consuming it. The trio, aged between 20 and 22, then allegedly sexually assaulted her. They reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to speak about the incident. The survivor, who is originally from Belagavi in Karnataka, later confided in her parents. Following her narration of the horrifying ordeal, her parents promptly approached the Vishrambag police station to file a complaint.

Police have arrested the three accused individuals, who hail from Pune, Solapur, and Sangli. A local court has remanded them in police custody until May 27. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and other charges. Police are meticulously analyzing the complainant's statement as part of the ongoing investigation.