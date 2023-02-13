Maharashtra Minister calls Aaditya Thackeray mental for challenging Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant hit out at Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray over his ‘challenge’ remark to chief minister Eknath Shinde. Sawant suggested there are “four mental hospitals in Maharashtra” and Aaditya Thackeray can be admitted to one of those. I have the health department under which there are four mental hospitals. I would advise the CM to have the man - whose brain is affected - admitted to one of the hospitals which will have a vacancy,” Sawant said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Last week, Aaditya Thackeray challenged CM Eknath Shinde to contest elections against him from his 'Worli' seat. “I have challenged this unconstitutional Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) to contest the assembly elections against me. I will resign from my Worli seat and he should resign from his seat. And let him contest from Worli against me. If he believes that he is so popular and so strong, he should come and take my challenge,” Thackeray told ANI.Speaking at a party program on Friday, Mr Thackeray, MLA from Worli, also dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh.