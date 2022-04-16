Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde discharged after suffering stroke

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde who was admitted to a hospital in the city after he suffered a “stroke” on Tuesday, has been discharged. In his recent medical history, Mr Munde was diagnosed positive for Coronvairus twice - in June 2020 and March 2021.Sources close to Mr Munde had on Tuesday said the minister was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after he felt uneasy and suffered "a stroke".

After meeting Mr Munde at the hospital here on Wednesday, Mr Pawar said, "His (Munde's) health is fine. He has been kept in the ICU. I met the doctors treating him. I have asked the doctors to carry out his thorough examinations." Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Mr Munde over phone and wished the latter a speedy recovery, a statement from Mr Munde's office said.State ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dattatray Bharane, NCP MP Supriya Sule and Dhananjay Munde's cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde also met him, the statement said.