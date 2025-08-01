Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Shifted to Sports Ministry After Online Rummy Card Game Row

Manikrao Kokate, who landed in trouble over a video showing him playing rummy on his mobile phone during a Legislative Council session and for making controversial statements, has managed to retain his ministerial position but has lost the agriculture department.

The Sports and Youth Welfare Department, previously held by Dattatray Bharne, has now been assigned to Kokate, while Bharne has been given charge of the agriculture portfolio. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting the change. Following this, it is understood that CM Fadnavis informed Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan about the reshuffle.

Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate has been appointed as the new Sports Minister of Maharashtra, while he has been removed from the Agriculture Ministry. pic.twitter.com/1V341WOyiz — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

A meeting took place at the Sahyadri Guest House involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state party president Sunil Tatkare, and Manikrao Kokate. Sources in the party stated that this meeting was the decision to take away the Agriculture Department from Kokate.

Kokate was already facing criticism for his controversial remarks. The situation worsened when MLA Rohit Pawar from the Sharad Pawar faction released a video showing Ko-kate playing rummy on his phone during a legislative session.