Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik to get discharged from JJ hospital today

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested in Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, will be getting discharged from JJ hospital today & will be taken back to ED office at 10 am.

On February 25, the Enforcement Directorate took Malik to the hospital for medical examination.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on February 23 by the ED.