Maharashtra: Minor Dies of Electric Shock After Touching AC Wire in Nallasopara Society

A 15-year-old boy playing badminton in a housing society near Nallasopara died of a electric shock from an air conditioning wire while playing badminton in a housing society. The victim, identified as Akash Santosh Sahu, was a studying in Class 10. The incident happened on Friday evening in the society compound when Akash was playing badminton with his friends when the shuttlecock got stuck near the window of a first-floor flat.In an attempt to retrieve it, he climbed up and came in contact with a live AC wire near the window. The electric shock was so severe that Akash collapsed on the spot.

The horrifying moment was captured on the society’s CCTV camera. Visuals reportedly show Akash receiving the shock and falling to the ground immediately.The minor was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are trying to determine how such a strong current was flowing through the AC wiring and whether there was any negligence involved.

In another incident, a eight-year-old boy sustained injuries after receiving an electric shock from a streetlight in the Parsik Nagar area of Kalwa, Thane, on Friday night, according to a civic official.Following the incident, teams from Torrent Power, the municipal electricity department, and the fire brigade promptly reached the spot and disconnected the power supply to the streetlight. The boy suffered a minor injury to his right leg and was treated at a nearby private hospital.