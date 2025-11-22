Maharashtra: Miraj Police Bust Honey Trap Gang Targeting Youths via Social Media, Rs 2 Lakh Robbery Case Registered

Sangli : Miraj city police have arrested a honey trap gang that lured and robbed youths on the pretext of friendship through social media. A case has been registered against a woman and her four accomplices for duping a youth from Kolhapur of Rs. 2 lakh. Nusrat Sheikh, a woman living in the Wakhar area of ​​Miraj, was befriending youths on Facebook and emotionally trapping them. There are complaints that she blackmailed and robbed some youths from Kolhapur and Karnataka of lakhs of rupees after becoming friends. On September 6, Abdul Hamid Dastgir Patharwat (aged 38) of Kolhapur was invited to an apartment in the Wakhar area of ​​Miraj by Nusrat Sheikh after increasing her acquaintance through social media.

As soon as Patharwat reached the flat, Mohsin Sheikh, Sameer Kachhi, Rashid Sayyed and Jahanara alias Zara suddenly came there. They shouted, "What are you doing alone with my sister?" and caught Patharwat. They beat him with a belt, forcibly removed his clothes and took photos and videos of him in a semi-nude state. Threatening to make these photos and videos viral and to file a complaint with the police, four people kept Patharwat locked up in the flat for four hours from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

During this time, they threatened him and robbed him of a one tola gold chain from his neck, a half tola gold ring, silver bangles from the trunk of his car, and Rs 22,000, worth Rs 1.97 lakh. In this case, Patharwat has filed a complaint with the Miraj city police against five people, Nusrat Sheikh, Mohsin Sheikh, Sameer Kachhi, Rashid Sayyed and Jahanara alias Zara (full name unknown). The police took immediate action and detained four people.