Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu sparks controversy, says ‘Send stray dogs to Assam for consumption’

In a shocking statement, which has sparked a controversy, Maharashtra MLA and head of Prahar Janshakti Party Bachchu Kadu said proposed sending stray dogs in the state to Assam to control their population. According to Kadu, the locals in Assam consume dogs.

Kadu was speaking in the state assembly during a discussion on a calling attention motion raised by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar regarding the problems caused by stray dogs, India Today reported.

Kadu, while suggesting an action plan to take action against domestic dogs found on the streets, said the experiment should be initiated in a single city.“Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch selling price of up to ₹8,000. To control the population of stray dogs in the state, they should be dispatched to Assam," he purportedly said.The MLA's comments have triggered sharp reactions with animal rights activists slamming the suggestion as inhumane and outrageous.