Maharashtra : MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Critiques Tribal MLAs for Dramatic Protest at Mantralay Over Quota Issue

Tribal MLAs, along with Deputy Speaker Narahari Jirwal, voiced their anger over the demand for reservations for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribes. In a dramatic protest, Jirwal and MLAs Dr. Kiran Lahamte, Kashiram Pavara, Hiraman Khoskar, Rajesh Patil, and MP Hemant Savara jumped onto safety nets within the ministry to highlight the perceived injustices faced by the tribal community.

MNS President Raj Thackeray criticized their protest, questioning its effectiveness given their positions of power. He stated, “The ruling party MLA and Deputy Speaker Narahari Jirwal, along with two other MLAs, jumped on the safety net in the ministry to draw attention to the injustices faced by the tribal community. But you and your Sardar have only jumped into the net of power, claiming that 'service needs power.' Even if you gain power, you will only benefit yourselves.”

Thackeray further challenged their integrity, asking, “How can you protest while holding a constitutional position? If you genuinely care for the tribal people, all the leaders who have neglected them should atone by jumping from buildings without safety nets.”

He then appealed to the public, saying, “Maharashtra's politics has turned into a circus. Do you remember the man who went inside a cannon and was thrown into a net? This has happened to all of them. It’s time to hold them accountable. I urge the people of Maharashtra to show in this election what it means to take advantage of the public and ruin generations. If you don’t act wisely this time, these people will worsen the situation and turn the protective net against you. Wake up before it’s too late.”

What Happened During the Protest?

A group of tribal MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties, led by Deputy Speaker Narahari Jirwal, staged a strong protest against the demand for reservations for Dhangars from Scheduled Tribes and for recruitment under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA). They began their protest directly on the safety nets of the ministry. Although police intervened and removed them from the nets, the tribal MLAs, along with Jirwal, remained determined and continued their protest inside the ministry.

In response to the protest, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers acknowledged the situation and held an urgent meeting. They decided that recruitment of tribal candidates would proceed, depending on the court's decision. While waiting for the court's ruling, it was agreed that tribal candidates would not be dismissed from their positions, and initial appointments for PESA candidates would be made.