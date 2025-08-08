Maharashtra : Mom and Son Die After Lightning Strikes Motorcycle in Nagpur’s Kuhi Tehsil

In a tragic incident, a mother and son were killed after lightning struck their motorcycle while they were returning home from their farm. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Thursday, August 7, in the Wag area under Kuhi police station limits. An electric transformer at the site was also damaged. The deceased have been identified as Sunita Dashrath Meshram (45) and her son Dhammasheel Dashrath Meshram (25), both residents of Wag in Kuhi tehsil. They had spent the day spraying pesticide on their cotton crop and were on their way home when heavy rain and strong winds began. Suddenly, lightning struck them directly, throwing both off the motorcycle.

Locals rushed them to the Mandhal Primary Health Centre. After initial treatment, they were referred to Kuhi Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Kuhi police have registered a case of accidental death. Dhammasheel, the family's breadwinner, suffered severe burns, especially to the abdomen. His sudden death, along with that of his mother, has devastated the family. The lightning also caused serious damage to a nearby MSEDCL transformer. Locals have urged the government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved, land-holding but economically weak Meshram family. A pall of gloom descended on the family of the deceased after the tragic news reached them.