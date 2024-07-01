Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2024: LoP Ambadas Danve Heard Abusing BJP Leader As Ugly Scenes Unfold In Legislative Council

Ugly scenes unfolded in the upper house of the bicameral legislature of Maharashtra, the Vidhan Parishad after the BJP tried to make an issue of a statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Monday. The LoP in Lok Sabha, referring to the BJP, had said that those who call themselves Hindus talk only about hatred and violence.

The BJP, including the Prime Minister, termed the statement as insult to the Hindu community.

When the Maharashtra unit of BJP tried to bring in a resolution condemning Gandhi's statement, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, fiercly opposed the move.

As a verbal altercation broke out between Danve, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), and BJP leader Prasad Lad, Danve lost his cool and was heard abusing on camera inside the house. The seating of the council was adjourned after this ruckus.

All Mahayuti leaders launched a stinging attack against Danve, demanded his resignation.

Prasad Lad, reacting to the Danve's outburst and subsequent abuse, said, "In the 104-year history of the legislature, it is unprecedented that the Leader of the Opposition used abusive language towards mothers and sisters."

"Rahul Gandhi has called Hindus violent and insulted the holy trident of Lord Shiva, an act which we condemned in the assembly," Lad said.

"We strongly condemn his actions and demand his resignation. We are now going to file a complaint with the Chief Minister," Lad said.