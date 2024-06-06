Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Good News! Heavy Rains Expected Across the State as Monsoon Arrives

Mumbai, June 4: The southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Maharashtra. The head of the Pune branch of the Meteorological Department, K. S. Hosalikar posted on his X account that the southwest monsoon has reached Ratnagiri, Solapur in Konkan and then Medak, Bhadrachalam Vizianagaram and then from the Bay of Bengal to Islampur.



The arrival of the monsoon is particularly important for Maharashtra, as it plays a crucial role in the state's agriculture, water supply, and overall climate. Farmers depend on the monsoon rains for the timely sowing of crops, which is essential for a good harvest. Additionally, the monsoon helps replenish reservoirs and groundwater levels, ensuring an adequate water supply for both urban and rural areas. It also brings down temperatures, providing relief from the summer heat and improving overall air quality. The monsoon season is vital for the economy and the environment, making its timely arrival a significant event for the state.



The timely arrival of monsoon is good news for farmers of the state. Maharashtra had created favorable weather conditions for the monsoon. Several places in the state have been witnessing pre-monsoon rains for the last three to four days.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely in the State Today and Tomorrow



According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are likely to occur in South and North Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada today and tomorrow. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over South Konkan, North Konkan, North Konkan, North Central Maharashtra and Marathwada today.