Maharashtra: Motorman injured after crane's hook hits front portion of local train at Palghar's Naigaon station

The motorman of a suburban train suffered a minor head injury after the metal hook at the tip of a crane's arm dashed the local's front portion at Naigaon station in Palghar district in the wee hours of Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 12.55 am on platform number one at Naigaon station when the last Virar-bound local from Mumbai was arriving there, Sumit Thakur, chief spokesperson of the Western Railway told PTI.

During the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a block was planned at Naigaon station's platform number one for erection of lift steel columns. The crane was being positioned parallel to the track for that work. But suddenly there was heavy stone pelting by transgenders, due to which the crane driver suffered an injury on his right thumb, he said.

At that time, a Virar-bound local train was entering the station. But since the crane driver had suffered an injury on his hand, he found it difficult to operate and control the machine and its hook hit the glass frame of the local train. There was a slight bend in the frame due to it, he added.

The motorman received a minor injury and was administered first-aid. Subsequently, the train was emptied and taken to Virar car shed, the official said. It was a very unfortunate incident. The motorman sustained a minor injury, but no major damage was caused to the local. Train operation restored to normalcy and we are taking utmost precautions to ensure work site safety, he added.

A motorman said that it was a narrow escape for the passengers and crew of the local train as it could have led to a major accident if the train was not slow. The incident also highlights how the works are undertaken bypassing the safety guidelines, he said.