Maharashtra: MoUs Worth Rs 5 Lakh Crore Signed in 2 Years to Generate 2.5 Lakh Jobs, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that his government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5 lakh crore over the past two years, which are expected to generate 2.5 lakh jobs. Speaking after hoisting the national flag, Shinde emphasized that Maharashtra will play a significant role in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

He added that the state's policies need to be aligned accordingly. "Maharashtra's development ranking had slipped as compared to other states. There was a challenge to bring the state's economy on track and the state government has done it effectively," Shinde said in his last Independence Day event speech as the state chief minister in this term as the assembly elections are likely to be held in October or November this year.

"In the last two years, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5 lakh crore have been signed, which will result in creation of 2.5 lakh jobs. Maharashtra ranks first in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India," the CM added.

Shinde noted that the state government has implemented significant reforms in agriculture, education, power generation, health, and basic infrastructure. He highlighted that the Maharashtra Logistics Policy is expected to generate Rs 30,000 crore in revenue. Additionally, Shinde mentioned that the process of disbursing the first tranche of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' which provides eligible women with financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month, has already commenced.

Shinde also stated that many people have received Rs 3,000 as an installment for July and August, adding that the scheme will bring fundamental changes to people's lives. He highlighted that the state is currently undergoing infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore, with some of these initiatives being game changers.

