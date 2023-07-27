Maharashtra: Mumbai local trains on track despite heavy rains

Despite several pockets of Mumbai receiving heavy rainfall, the local trains running normally on all Western, Central and harbour lines so far. No major disruption reported yet.In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received heavy to very heavy downpour, recording over 200 mm of rain. According to IMD Mumbai, the coastal Colaba observatory recorded 223 mm of rain whereas the Santacruze weather station registered 145 mm of downpour between Wednesday and Thursday until 8.30 am.

Several pockets of Mumbai registered very heavy rainfall. While Ram Mandir received 161 mm of rain, CSMT recorded 153 mm of showers. Byculla, Sion and Bandra received 119 mm, 112 mm and 106 mm of rainfall respectively. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday evening announced a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27. The decision came after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red alert" for the metropolis. Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC issued a statement about it on Wednesday night."In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority," the statement said.